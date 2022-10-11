25 C
One NSCN (U) Cadre Lays Down Arms; Joins Mainstream

Northeast
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

 

TEZPUR, Oct 10: Somsai Battalion under IGAR(S) under 3 Corps persuaded the homecoming of one cadre of NSCN (U).

The cadre surrendered with four Chinese hand grenades and one pair of uniform to Assam Rifles in presence of Manipur Police at Somsai, Ukhrul district.

Security forces complimented the cadre for his decision and exhort all those who have chosen the wrong path to join back into the mainstream and live a happy and peaceful life, stated a press release by Lt Col AS Walia, PRO (Defence), Tezpur.

 

