Patton calls for BJP govt formation in Nagaland in 2028 assembly polls

DIMAPUR (NAGALAND), Sept 5: Senior BJP leader Y Patton on Friday called for contesting all 60 assembly seats in Nagaland in the 2028 elections and forming the party’s government in the state.

Addressing the BJP Nagaland state executive meeting cum organisational workshop in Dimapur, Patton, the deputy chief minister, called upon the party’s legislators and workers to work with sincerity to achieve the goal of forming the party’s government in the state.

“We want to see a BJP government in Nagaland,” Patton, the BJP legislature party leader, said.

Referring to the current seat-sharing arrangement with the ruling NDPP, he questioned, “How long can we continue sharing seats with others?”

He called upon party workers to aim big.

In both the 2018 and 2023 assembly polls, the BJP contested only 20 seats in an agreement with the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

Patton questioned why the party should limit itself.

“Is there any resolution stating that the BJP cannot contest more than 20 seats or win more than 12?” he wondered.

He emphasised the need to empower grassroots workers, stating, “It is because of the karyakartas that we are here today.”

Patton urged elected members to engage not just in their own constituencies but across all the 60 seats, adding that the strength and reach of the BJP in Nagaland will depend on collective effort.

Calling for unity, he said internal criticism must be set aside to achieve the shared goal of forming a BJP-led government in the state.

State BJP president Benjamin Yepthomi, in his keynote address, said, “Our greatest asset is our karyakartas — the ordinary men and women who work day and night for the party and the nation.”

He called upon workers to make the BJP a household name in the state.

“As we discuss our resolutions, strategies, and organisational plans, let us rise above all differences and work with unity of purpose,” Yepthomi added. (PTI)