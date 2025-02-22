16 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 22, 2025
type here...

Pradyot calls on Tipra Motha workers to expose corruption, protect party’s credibility

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Feb 21: Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Friday urged party workers to take a firm stand against corruption, particularly when it is carried out in the name of the party.

In a voice note, Pradyot emphasised the importance of maintaining integrity and called upon his supporters to actively fight against corrupt practices.

- Advertisement -

“I want to ask my warriors—my name is being tarnished, and you all are sitting idle. If you lack credibility and honesty, no amount of money will bring true happiness. Corruption will only bring misery to our people and society. I urge everyone to stand against it,” he stated.

Related Posts:

As the royal scion of Tripura, Pradyot warned that remaining silent in the face of corruption would ultimately harm the indigenous community.

“I request everyone not to support those indulging in corruption under the banner of Tipra Motha. We must collectively fight against such actions. I am battling for our people in Delhi, but everyone has a responsibility to act for the betterment of our community,” he added.

His remarks came shortly after a video surfaced on social media, allegedly showing two Tipra Motha workers exposing a government employee accepting a bribe. The viral clip has reignited discussions about corruption and accountability within the state.

10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

22 February, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata 10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World 9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring