Pradyot calls on Tipra Motha workers to expose corruption, protect party’s credibility

HT Correspondent



AGARTALA, Feb 21: Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Friday urged party workers to take a firm stand against corruption, particularly when it is carried out in the name of the party.

In a voice note, Pradyot emphasised the importance of maintaining integrity and called upon his supporters to actively fight against corrupt practices.

“I want to ask my warriors—my name is being tarnished, and you all are sitting idle. If you lack credibility and honesty, no amount of money will bring true happiness. Corruption will only bring misery to our people and society. I urge everyone to stand against it,” he stated.

As the royal scion of Tripura, Pradyot warned that remaining silent in the face of corruption would ultimately harm the indigenous community.

“I request everyone not to support those indulging in corruption under the banner of Tipra Motha. We must collectively fight against such actions. I am battling for our people in Delhi, but everyone has a responsibility to act for the betterment of our community,” he added.

His remarks came shortly after a video surfaced on social media, allegedly showing two Tipra Motha workers exposing a government employee accepting a bribe. The viral clip has reignited discussions about corruption and accountability within the state.