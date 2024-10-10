Present govt committed to socio-economic upliftment: Tripura CM

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Oct 9: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that one of the goals of the present government is to foster the development of Tripura by improving the socio-economic conditions of all sections in the state.

“The current government of the state is committed to progressing together with everyone. Each individual has the right to equally participate and enjoy festivals. One of the objectives of this government is to advance the development of Tripura by uplifting the socio-economic status of people in every part of the state,” Saha said.

Saha said this while distributing clothing on the occasion of Sharadiya Durga Puja, organized in Ward No. 16 and Ward No. 32 of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC).

This social program was held under the initiative of the Baradowali Mandal. On the occasion, the chief Minister personally handed over clothing to women from the area.

While interacting with the media, the Chief Minister remarked, “This is a small gesture from our side. I am visiting other assembly constituencies, including my own. It is our sincere desire to distribute clothing to women on the occasion of Puja.”

He explained that this initiative was driven by the desire to share the joy of the festival with everyone.

“Our party and government have a vision of standing by the people in both joy and sorrow. This work also brings a sense of self-satisfaction, which is why we are here. The women are happy, and we want peace and harmony to prevail in Tripura,” he added.

Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumder, Baradowali Mandal President Sanjay Saha, and other leaders attended the program alongside the chief minister.