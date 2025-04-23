27.5 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
type here...

23 April, 2025 | ePaper

ePaper
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Diphu Edition

HT-DIPHU-NET-Editipon-April-23_compressed

Guwahati Edition

HT-GHY-NET-Editipon-April-23_compressed
View all stories
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry
Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer
Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong

Related Posts:

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Truth cannot be bulldozed by lies: Manipur Congress leader

The Hills Times -
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers 10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound 10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer 6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong