Security tightened in Manipur ahead of Republic Day

IMPHAL, Jan 25: Security has been beefed up across Manipur, particularly in Imphal on the eve of the Republic Day, in the backdrop of boycotts and shutdowns called by various rebel groups, civil organisations and students’ bodies.

Besides intensified random frisking and checking, patrolling has been increased at important government installations, offices, shopping places and other public places.

Police and central security forces deployed across Imphal in the backdrop of ongoing violence have been put on alert to keep an eye on any suspicious activity, an official source said.

Security apparatus has been tightened in all the places in Imphal and round the clock security has been provided to all the venues for the Republic Day celebrations across the state, the source said.

Almost all rebel groups operating in Manipur announced boycotts of the celebrations of the Republic Day in the state. They called for total shutdown on the day.

In the backdrop of the ongoing crisis, many organisations and students’ bodies have also called for boycotting the celebration.

While calling to boycott the celebration, the organisations accused the central government of turning a blind eye to the violent conflict unfolding in the state since May 3 last year that claimed hundreds of lives and rendered thousands homeless.

Six students’ bodies have also appealed to the student community and the public to boycott the Republic Day celebration in the state.

In a joint statement, the students’ bodies (MSF, DESAM, KSA, SUK, AIMS and AMSU) further urged the people to put up black flags at every household to observe the day as a day of mourning.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Governor, the chief minister and others have greeted the people of the state on the eve of the Republic Day.

While greeting the people of the state, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikly said, “On this auspicious occasion, let us rededicate ourselves to upload and promote the secular, socialist and democratic values enshrined in our Constitution and work collectively to make our country great.”

Chief minister N Biren Singh also greeted the people on the occasion. He said, “Republic Day 2024 provides each one of us an occasion to reflect on where we, as a people, stand today and where we would like ourselves to reach in the next 10 years, 25 years and so on.”

“As we reflect, we are compelled to think of what many possibilities we could have achieved, were it not for the hiatus on account of this law and order scenario in our state,” he added. (NNN)