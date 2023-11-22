Shillong set for International Tourism Mart

SHILLONG, Nov 21: Meghalaya’s scenic capital Shillong is all

set for a three-day mega event starting Tuesday that will

highlight the tourism potential of India’s northeast region

and its rich biodiversity while laying emphasis on the

government’s Mission LiFE.

Nearly 100 delegates, including domestic and international

ones, would be participating in the 11th edition of the

International Tourism Mart (ITM) which is slated to be

inaugurated here by Union Tourism minister G Kishan Reddy

in the evening, officials said.

This ITM is going to be a “unique event” as it has been

planned as a ‘green’ event by adopting low-carbon options

on the lines of the action points formulated by the Ministry

of environment, forest and climate change for the

implementation of Mission LiFE, officials said.

Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) is an India-led global

mass movement to nudge individual and community action

to protect and preserve the environment.

The ITM 2023 will be held in Shillong from November 21 to

23, the tourism ministry said on Monday.

The ministry, in a statement, said it has sanctioned the

development of 22 viewpoints in the northeast region at the

cost of Rs 44.44 crore to provide world-class infrastructure

and related services for the highway network through

commercial spaces, logistic parks, and traveller facilities such

as wayside amenities.

The ITM is an “annual event held by the Ministry of tourism

in one of the Northeastern states on a rotation basis, with an

objective to provide a bigger platform to the stakeholders in

the Northeast to interact with their counterparts from both

within the country and overseas markets as well as to create

awareness about the tourism potential of Northeast region,”

the ministry said.

The earlier editions of this ITM have been held in Guwahati,

Tawang, Shillong, Gangtok, Agartala, Imphal, Kohima and

Aizwal. Shillong will be hosting this event for the second

time, since its inception, the officials said.

The ITM aims to highlight the northeast region’s unique

tourism products, rich biodiversity, its intangible heritage,

including local traditions, dance forms, arts, handicrafts and

handlooms, to a domestic and international audience.

The event will be attended by tourism ministers, senior

officials of various northeastern states, other state

governments and heads of many tourism and hospitality

associations, they said.

Sharing details about the event, the tourism ministry said,

“There will be no use of SUP (single-use plastic), a digital and

paperless route will be followed, as well as a tree plantation

drive will be undertaken.”

The event will include an exclusive session dedicated to

business meetings between tourism stakeholders in the

northeast and domestic and international buyers.

Knowledge sessions and panel discussions would deliberate

on the advances and development of connectivity in the

region, it said.

The air connectivity in the northeast has increased

tremendously in the last few years. At present, there are

more than 16 airports providing accessibility to tourist

destinations in the northeast region, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Tourism has collaborated with the Ministry of

civil aviation under their RCS-UDAN Scheme. As part of this

collaboration, 53 tourism routes have become operational of

which 10 routes are exclusively for the Northeast region.

“The three vistadome trains operating in the northeast

region have greatly contributed to not only connectivity, but

also in enhancing its tourism appeal,” it said.

To take forward the ‘Travel for LiFE’, a sectoral programme

initiated by the Ministry of Tourism under the aegis of

Mission LiFE, the ministry is working with all stakeholders in

the tourism ecosystem including the state governments,

industry, destinations and tourists, officials said.

The ‘Travel for LiFE’ programme aims to position India as a

leader in promoting sustainable and responsible tourism and

using tourism as a vehicle for achieving Sustainable

Development Goals by 2030.

Sixteen projects have been sanctioned in the Northeast

states under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme for a total

amount of Rs 1,309 crore, the tourism ministry said. (PTI)