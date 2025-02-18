Sikkim CM Tamang Announces Strict Action on Unclean Toilets at Petrol Pumps and Govt Offices

HT Digital

GANGTOK, Feb 18: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has warned of strict action against unclean toilets at petrol pumps and government offices.

While he inaugurated Lebunba Pungwa Ne-ing Yuk Him (Manghim) at Yuma Yok in Darap, Gyalshing, CM Tamang underlined the importance of having clean toilets at petrol stations and government establishments.

He said that any petrol pump which fails to meet hygienic standards would be dealt with severely, including closure and imposition of fines.

In his address, the CM underscored that not only is hygiene a matter of public health but also a cultural value in Sikkim.

“The Sikkimese people are renowned for their cleanliness. We must uphold this tradition,” he said.

He further warned that any petrol pump whose toilets are not clean would be closed down since this goes against the cultural values cherished by the Sikkimese people.

The project was intended to again prioritize the state’s emphasis on order and cleanliness, as an example for both private and public institutions.

In an attempt to enforce compliance, CM Tamang has directed that police personnel will be deployed to inspect the hygiene of toilets at petrol pumps across the state. The move is part of a broader campaign to maintain a high level of hygiene in Sikkim, especially in public facilities.

The government’s focus is not limited to petrol pumps but extends to government offices as well. District collectors have been empowered to suspend the officials if the buildings, even toilets, are not clean.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the connection between a clean environment and a healthy mind. “If we are living in dirty places, how could our minds be clean?” he questioned. “A clean environment promotes clean thoughts and conduct,” he stressed.