25 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
type here...

Sikkim CM Tamang Announces Strict Action on Unclean Toilets at Petrol Pumps and Govt Offices

CM Tamang underlined the importance of having clean toilets at petrol stations and government establishments.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GANGTOK, Feb 18: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has warned of strict action against unclean toilets at petrol pumps and government offices.

- Advertisement -

While he inaugurated Lebunba Pungwa Ne-ing Yuk Him (Manghim) at Yuma Yok in Darap, Gyalshing, CM Tamang underlined the importance of having clean toilets at petrol stations and government establishments.

Related Posts:

He said that any petrol pump which fails to meet hygienic standards would be dealt with severely, including closure and imposition of fines.

In his address, the CM underscored that not only is hygiene a matter of public health but also a cultural value in Sikkim.

“The Sikkimese people are renowned for their cleanliness. We must uphold this tradition,” he said.

- Advertisement -

He further warned that any petrol pump whose toilets are not clean would be closed down since this goes against the cultural values cherished by the Sikkimese people.

The project was intended to again prioritize the state’s emphasis on order and cleanliness, as an example for both private and public institutions.

In an attempt to enforce compliance, CM Tamang has directed that police personnel will be deployed to inspect the hygiene of toilets at petrol pumps across the state. The move is part of a broader campaign to maintain a high level of hygiene in Sikkim, especially in public facilities.

The government’s focus is not limited to petrol pumps but extends to government offices as well. District collectors have been empowered to suspend the officials if the buildings, even toilets, are not clean.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister also emphasized the connection between a clean environment and a healthy mind. “If we are living in dirty places, how could our minds be clean?” he questioned. “A clean environment promotes clean thoughts and conduct,” he stressed.

9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India
Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways
Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal Pradesh: Protests Erupt Over Namchik Coal Mining Auction in Changlang

The Hills Times -
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring 7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad 10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways