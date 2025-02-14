Tawang faces power, communication disruptions amidst heavy snowfall

ITANAGAR, Feb 13: Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh has been experiencing heavy snowfall since Tuesday evening, throwing life out of gear in the border district.

The entire district has been covered under a thick blanket of snow, district officials said.

While snowfall is not uncommon in the region, the prolonged and heavy nature of this spell has led to disruptions in essential services, including electricity, water supply, and communication.

Uprooted trees and the accumulation of thick snow on power and communication lines have caused service disruptions in some areas. Although most shops remained open, footfall is low as residents step out only to purchase daily necessities.

Attendance in educational institutions has significantly reduced, as vehicles are not plying. Various departments, including power, public health engineering, Border Roads Organisation, PWD, and rural works department are working tirelessly to restore and maintain essential services, officials added.

Police and army personnel are actively assisting stranded tourists and commuters at Sela and Jaswant Garh areas.

According to the latest weather forecasts, snowfall is likely persist for the next few days. “If the situation continues, further disruptions to normal life may occur. However, as of now, no reports of significant damage or accidents due to snowfall have been received,” the officials said.

The district administration has advised citizens of the border district to take necessary precautions, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated with official advisories. (PTI)