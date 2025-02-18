Thieves loot temporary accommodation: Agartala CBI

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Feb 17: A group of thieves targeted an unused government quarter in Agartala that was previously allotted as a temporary accommodation for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) staff, mistaking it for an active office. However, the CBI has clarified that no official records or case-related materials were stolen, as the premises were not in use.

- Advertisement -

On February 13, Tripura Police arrested six individuals involved in the burglary and recovered a significant amount of stolen furniture, including seven steel almirahs, seven doors, four windows, a geyser, and a chair, among other items.

In an official statement, the CBI addressed the incident, stating that the premises in question was not a functional CBI office but a state government-owned building temporarily allocated to the agency in 2023, following the transfer of Chit Fund Scam cases. “The CBI office in Agartala operates from a different location, and no official documents or case property were kept in the said quarters,” the statement clarified.

The agency further added that the quarters had remained vacant for some time, making it vulnerable to theft. Since the stolen furniture belonged to the state government, an FIR was registered, and state police acted swiftly to apprehend the suspects and recover the looted items.

Authorities have now decided to formally return the unused premises to the state government, ensuring it does not become a target for similar incidents in the future.