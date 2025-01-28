16 C
Tribal Youth Council to hold public meeting

IMPHAL, Jan 27: In response to the “inaction” of the Government of Manipur despite repeated appeals concerning “critical tribal issues”, the executive council of the Tribal Youth Council Manipur (TYCM) has decided to hold a “public meeting” on February 1, at Tarung Community Hall in Imphal at 11 am to hear the concerns and voices of the tribal public on various “tribal vital issues”.

The issues include non-conduct of Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) elections, non-recruitment for vacant posts in the Directorate of Tribal Affairs & Hills Department, Tribal Research Institute (TRI), Manipur State Commission for Scheduled Tribes (MSCST), and Manipur Tribal Development Corporation Ltd. (MTDC), non-regularization of nine contractual staff in the Manipur State Commission for Scheduled Tribes (MSCST), nomination of two MSCST members on December 26, 2024, without due advertisement or an invitation for applications and other tribal issues.

The TYCM “earnestly” appealed to leaders of youth clubs, civil society organizations, intellectuals, social workers from tribal communities, and former ADC members to participate in this important meeting.

“Your presence, valuable suggestions, and support will play a crucial role in shaping the collective efforts to uphold the rights and development of tribal communities in Manipur. Let us come together in solidarity for the advancement of our tribal society,” the TYCM added. (NNN)

