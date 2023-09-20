Tripura adopts apical rooted cuttings to produce quality potato seeds

AGARTALA, Sept 19: Tripura’s Horticulture department has

adopted a new method of potato cultivation by using apical

rooted cuttings to produce quality seeds, an official said on

Tuesday.

In the northeastern state, the farmers usually import potato

seeds from outside the state and are facing challenges due to

poor productivity and pest infection.

“To address the perennial problem in potato cultivation, the

horticulture department has set up a hi-tech greenhouse to

produce quality seeds by adopting apical rooted cutting

which has already become popular in Assam and

Meghalaya”, deputy director of the department, Rajib Ghosh

told PTI.

“Initially, we have set a target of producing 50,000 seeds of

potato from the hi-tech greenhouse set up at Nagicherra

Agricultural Research Centre, 17 km from the state capital”,

he said, adding that the department has already roped in

International Potato Center (CIP) in Peru.

Apical cuttings are rooted transplants produced in a

greenhouse from tissue culture plantlets. Rather than

allowing tissue culture plantlets to mature and produce mini

tubers, cuttings are produced from the plantlets. Once

rooted, the cuttings are transplanted into the field to

produce seed tubers.

Ghosh said the seeds will be distributed among the farmers

to grow potatoes in their farmlands.

“The department aims to attain self-reliance as far as high

yielding variety of potato seeds by using apical rooted

cuttings by next five years because imported seeds from

outside the state are not enough to increase the production

in the northeastern state. We believe the plan will bring

respite to the farmers who are not satisfied with the existing

seeds”, he said, adding that the new technique if successfully

implemented the farmers will be able to sell their potato

seeds on a commercial basis.

Ghosh said the department has already initiated training for

farmers to adopt the new technique of potato cultivation

with active technological guidance from CIP in Peru. (PTI)