3rd Meghalaya Farmers’ Parliament concludes

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Dec 5: The 3rd Meghalaya Farmers’ Parliament concluded today at the State Convention Centre, Shillong.

Chief minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, officially launched the Regeneration Meghalaya Project Programme. It aimed to provide a platform for farmers across the region to convene, share insights, and collectively address challenges facing the agricultural sector.

Organised by the department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare in collaboration with Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBDA) and Hills Farmers’ Union (HFU), this two-day event promises to be a celebration of agricultural diversity, innovation, and community resilience. With a focus on sustainable farming practices and the integration of modern technology, the Farmers’ Parliament aims to empower farmers with knowledge and tools to enhance productivity.

Reflecting on the government’s agricultural vision, chief minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, stated “Today, I’m very happy to inform you that on the 29th of November, which was just last week, The Registrar of Geographical Indications in Chennai has finally given the GI tag to Lakadong turmeric. We started this process four years ago. It did not happen in one go. So what I am trying to tell you is that as we went along, we learned, we improved, and we did small things that would make a big difference in the lives of the farmers. As the government, we’ve always believed in ensuring that we don’t look at schemes anymore. I am very much against our officials and our ministers who focus on schemes because that narrows down our vision and our purpose. But it is about the result that the scheme is going to give us, and it is very important as political leaders and as government officials to keep an eye on the objective and not on the scheme that we are trying to do. I must congratulate the Farmers’ Commission for the great work that they’re doing. And let me assure them also that he will give full support to the Farmers Commission in their endeavour. “

- Advertisement -

Distinguished speakers, including agricultural experts, policymakers, and successful farmers, will share their experiences and expertise, fostering an environment of collaborative learning.

Isawanda Laloo, IAS, secretary, department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare delivered the welcome address to the august assemblage. Dignitaries such as KN Kumar, chairman Meghalaya Farmers’ (Empowerment) Commission, commander Shangpliang, President HFU and Brief on Regeneration Meghalaya, Chau Duncan, COO Earthbanc on Regeneration Meghalaya and Sanjeev Panchal, country president & managing director, AstraZeneca India on Regeneration Meghalaya were among the speakers contributing their valuable insights to this enlightening forum.

Dr Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, minister of agriculture and farmers’ welfare stated, “How do we inspire our farmers to embrace a fresh start and believe in the sustainability of biodiversity for future generations through natural farming practices in our state? The key message I want to convey is the need for a conducive platform to engage farmers in a dialogue about investment—how much, from where, and how we can support Meghalaya’s government in initiating a productive and result-oriented investment. I call upon the experts present today to celebrate Farmers’ Day in Meghalaya to guide and enlighten us in the most practical and actionable ways. There’s much we are yet to discover in the executive realm, and your expertise is crucial in charting our course.”

Minister of animal husbandry and veterinary department, Alexander Laloo Hek said, ”Meghalaya has immense potential in the agricultural sector, realising this potential requires a collective will, unwavering commitment, and a sense of responsibility. Our success is dependent on our attitude. Both the Central government and the state government have introduced numerous schemes aimed at supporting our farmers. Within the veterinary department, initiatives like the Poultry Mission and Piggery Mission are made available to farmers. To harness these opportunities, farmers must exert diligent efforts, and it is imperative for our officers to proactively engage with the community.”