Tripura to expand rubber cultivation across 20,485 hectares: CM

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, April 12: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that to boost the economy of the state, rubber cultivation will be expanded to 20,485 hectares of land, and 10 new rubber processing centers will be established.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is a people-oriented government. This government is continuously working for the welfare of the people. Rubber cultivation will be increased in 20,485 hectares of land in the state, and 10 new rubber processing centers will be set up,” said Saha.

Saha made the announcement while inaugurating several development projects in Khowai district on Friday.

Saha said at the event, “I went to Dharmanagar the day before yesterday and inaugurated about 46 projects. In this way, such programs are being held almost every day. Today, I inaugurated three schools and a motor stand here. People from different places are constantly asking about my schedule. This proves that we are continuing development works across the state under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since our government came to power, we have been trying to develop every department. Not just school buildings, but also the learning environment of schools are being improved. Efforts are also being made to ensure that students receive quality education. The state government is continuously working to address the shortage of teachers. Now, qualified teachers are being recruited through the Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura.”

While discussing the program, the Chief Minister stated that over 16,000 government jobs have been provided in the last seven years since this government came to power.

“We aim to provide even more jobs — it’s only a matter of time. Today marks another milestone in the development of Teliamura. Along with enhancing passenger comfort, transport workers will also benefit significantly. Keeping in mind the Prime Minister’s vision, the state government is working for the welfare of the people. The government is focused on all sectors, including education, health, and agriculture. Efforts are also being made to improve people’s skills,” said Saha.

The Chief Minister presented statistics on various development initiatives in Khowai district over the past year. Dr. Saha stated that, under a central project, the National Highway (NH 208) from Khowai to Teliamura is currently under construction in the district under the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Additionally, land acquisition work is underway for the four-lane expansion of National Highway (NH 08) from Mungiakami to Champaknagar.

“Many promising projects have been included in this year’s budget. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is a compassionate government that has consistently proven itself to be a people’s government,” said Saha.