Tripura to sign MoU with AIIMS to upgrade GB Pant hospital, holds meeting with CM

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, June 7: In a major step toward enhancing public healthcare and medical education in Tripura, the state government is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

The collaboration aims to strengthen the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GB Pant Hospital.

A four-member delegation from AIIMS, led by its Director Dr Sriniwas, visited GB Pant Hospital on Saturday and held a crucial meeting with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. The delegation is in the state to assess the existing infrastructure and explore avenues for improvement.

Speaking to reporters, Tripura Health Secretary Kiran Gitte said, “The objective of the visit is to find ways to boost public health services and medical education at AGMC and GB Pant Hospital. These institutions cater to nearly 40 lakh people. Following the Chief Minister’s invitation, Dr Sriniwas and his team arrived in Agartala. Today, they held a detailed discussion with the Chief Minister, and the delegation is currently inspecting the hospital premises.”

Gitte highlighted that the initiative aligns with a directive from the Government of India, which mandates AIIMS to assist state-run medical colleges and hospitals across the country. “The AIIMS team will provide expert guidance on increasing the number of doctors and departments, expanding UG and PG medical seats, upgrading medical equipment, introducing super specialties, and improving diagnostics and hospital management systems,” he explained.

During the meeting, the current status of the hospital and medical college, their development over the past two decades, and the expectations of the public were discussed. Key operational and infrastructure-related issues were also raised.

“In the next couple of days, the delegation will visit various hospital departments and interact with doctors to gain a comprehensive understanding of our needs. Their recommendations will form the basis of the MoU. Once signed, the collaboration will be rolled out over the next six months,” Gitte added.

Welcoming the initiative, he expressed optimism that the partnership with AIIMS will lead to significant improvements at AGMC and GB Pant Hospital. “Ultimately, it’s the people of Tripura who will benefit the most from this development,” he said.