PM Modi Unveils Major Healthcare Boost for Manipur and Beyond

Wednesday, October 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated a series of vital healthcare and infrastructure projects across India, totaling Rs 12,850 crore, with a major focus on enhancing medical accessibility in Manipur. One key component of this healthcare initiative is the establishment of a Critical Care Block at Thoubal District Hospital, part of the state’s larger health advancement plan. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who attended the inauguration, described the event as a “significant milestone” in improving healthcare access for Manipur’s citizens and ensuring that even remote regions benefit from quality health services.

In an effort to boost accessibility for senior citizens, one of the highlighted provisions includes making the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme available to all citizens over the age of 70. This expansion of Ayushman Bharat reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring India’s elderly population receives adequate healthcare coverage, especially in states like Manipur that have more remote and often underserved communities.

Modi also launched a new medical drone service aimed at reaching remote healthcare centers, including the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal. This technology-driven service is anticipated to facilitate prompt delivery of essential medical supplies to hard-to-access locations. The drone initiative comes as part of PM Modi’s larger healthcare expansion vision, aimed at using modern technology to bridge infrastructure gaps, particularly in states like Manipur, where challenging terrain often limits medical service delivery.

In his remarks, Modi emphasized that these projects under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) aim to build a more resilient healthcare system across the nation. Through PM-ABHIM, specialized care facilities, like intensive care units, will be introduced in Manipur, among other states. A total of 21 critical care units will be established across five states, with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka also being beneficiaries. This initiative underscores the government’s ongoing focus on providing timely, essential care during medical emergencies, especially in underserved rural regions.

The announcement took place during celebrations marking Ayurveda Day and the birthday of Dhanvantari, the Hindu god of medicine. During the ceremony, Modi also inaugurated the second phase of the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in New Delhi, featuring a Panchakarma hospital, Ayurvedic pharmacy, sports medicine unit, and a large auditorium dedicated to advancing research in traditional medicine. The institute is intended to serve as a leading research and education center for Ayurveda, a critical component of India’s health heritage and an emerging area of interest in global healthcare.

As part of a broader healthcare infrastructure push, the Prime Minister launched several other significant initiatives. A new central database for allied healthcare workers was introduced to streamline coordination and improve data accessibility across India’s healthcare system. He also launched the U-WIN portal, which will simplify vaccination tracking for pregnant women and infants, helping combat up to 12 preventable diseases more effectively.

In Madhya Pradesh, Modi marked the initiation of construction work on five new nursing colleges to support the growing demand for healthcare professionals. He also announced the opening of three new medical colleges, further enhancing educational access for aspiring healthcare workers in underserved regions. Additionally, the Prime Minister expanded facilities at three All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Guwahati, Patna, and Bilaspur, aimed at elevating both the quality of care and medical education standards across these regions.

The government’s robust health infrastructure drive represents a commitment to a comprehensive approach to public health by addressing critical care, education, insurance, and preventive measures. Manipur, set to benefit from these multi-faceted improvements, is among the priority states where healthcare enhancements, driven by both traditional and modern medical practices, are being implemented to address the challenges of delivering quality healthcare in remote and underserved areas. With these projects underway, the state’s healthcare system is poised for significant advancement, bringing essential services closer to its people and ensuring that health and wellness reach all levels of society.

This launch is a testament to the government’s strategy of integrating technological advancements with traditional medical practices and infrastructure improvements.