Unprotected Sex and Needle Sharing Behind 97% of HIV Cases in Mizoram: CM Lalduhoma

AIZAWL, AUGUST 13: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday made the disclosure that 97.38% of HIV infections in the state are due to unprotected sex and sharing of needles and syringes. Speaking during the Intensified IEC Campaign on HIV and HIV Test Drive campaign launch in Aizawl,.

Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, Lalduhoma underlined that attention must be given to border areas and villages to create awareness campaigns since infection has reached each corner of Mizoram. He requested individuals to take preventive measures, actively go in search of information regarding the disease, and take charge of safeguarding their own health.

Active and extensive awareness campaigns are necessary to enhance public awareness. Border areas and villages must be prioritized as HIV has spread across the whole state,” he said, noting that despite high levels of awareness, many individuals still do not adhere to prevention measures.

Referring to official statistics for the 2024–2025 financial year, the Chief Minister added that sexual transmission accounts for 68.13% of new infections, and 29.25% are caused by needle sharing among injecting drug users. The Chief Minister called on people to abstain from drug use and unsafe sex, and also on village councils, community leaders, and the Young Mizo Association (YMA) to actively join government efforts to stem the tide.

Health Minister Lalrinpuii, who attended the event, urged people to find out their HIV status and work towards prevention. She said that even though people are aware of the risks, unsafe sex and sharing of needles are prevalent in sections of the population.

After the initial detection of HIV in the state in October 1990, Mizoram had a total of 32,994 positive cases. In this current fiscal year itself, 2,471 individuals, including 869 women, have turned positive. 97% of HIV cases are preventable, said officials and further added that Mizoram is placed fifth in India in terms of successful HIV/AIDS prevention and care programs.

As a component of the Intensified IEC Campaign, testing and awareness drives will be undertaken in 88 villages in all 11 districts to achieve maximum testing coverage throughout the campaign.