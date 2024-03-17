20.2 C
Voting in Nagaland’s lone LS seat on April 19

DIMAPUR (NAGALAND), March 16: Nagaland will go to polls for the lone Lok Sabha seat on April 19, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

The last date for filing of nominations is March 27 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is March 30. The date for scrutiny of nominations is March 28 and counting will be held on June 4.

Chief electoral officer, Nagaland Vyasan R said consequent on the announcement of the schedule for the General Election to the Lok Sabha, the model code of conduct comes into operation with immediate effect from March 16 and will be in force till the completion of the elections.

In this regard, the chief electoral officer convened a meeting with all recognized political parties on March 18.

The ruling NDPP-led alliance fielded Dr Chumben Murry, Advisor to the CM, as its candidate for the lone Lok Sabha seat. The Congress named its state party president S Supongmeren Jamir as its candidate. (PTI)

