24.3 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
type here...

Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale Progress To Pre-Quarterfinals

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Hangzhou, Sept 25 (PTI) India’s top singles tennis player Ankita Raina was off to a flying start while Rutuja Bhosale struggled past lower-ranked Aruzhan Sagandikova to move into the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals at the Asian Games here on Monday.

Raina did not lose a single game in her second-round match and required just 51 minutes to send packing 17-year-old Sabrina Olimjonova from Uzbekistan 6-0, 6-0.

- Advertisement -

Ranked 198th in singles and winner of a bronze medal from the 2018 edition, third seed Raina will now clash with Adithya P Karunaratne from Hong Kong for a place in the last-eight stage.

Sagandikova is ranked as low as 746 but it was far from an easy match for the Bhosale, who needed two hours and one minute to go past her rival from Kazakhstan7-6(2), 6-2.

The first set itself lasted one hour and 16 minutes as Bhosal, ranked 336th, had to work hard for the win.

The 13th seed Indian’s next opponent is fourth seed left-hander Alex Eala from the Philippines.

- Advertisement -

In the men’s singles, Ramkumar Ramanathan did not have to move a sinew to move to the next round. His rival from Tajikistan Sunatullo Isroilov did not turn up for the contest, giving a walkover to the Indian.

Ramkumar then combined with his second-seed partner Saketh Myneni to move to the men’s doubles quarterfinals, beating the Indonesia pair of Ignatius Anthony Susanto and David Agung Susanto 6-3, 6-2 in 68 minutes.

8 Vegetables to Improve Your Eye Health
8 Vegetables to Improve Your Eye Health
10 Most Iconic Lovers in History
10 Most Iconic Lovers in History
Malaika Arora Is A Sight To Behold In Blue Bodycon
Malaika Arora Is A Sight To Behold In Blue Bodycon
Loudest Animals on Earth
Loudest Animals on Earth
Best Wildlife Safaris To Explore In India
Best Wildlife Safaris To Explore In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Indian 10m Air Rifle Team Claims Gold With World Record Score,...

The Hills Times - 0
8 Vegetables to Improve Your Eye Health 10 Most Iconic Lovers in History Malaika Arora Is A Sight To Behold In Blue Bodycon Loudest Animals on Earth Best Wildlife Safaris To Explore In India