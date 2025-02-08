13 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 8, 2025
India protests US deportation of immigrants in shackles

‘We will continue to take up any instances of mistreatment that come to our attention’

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, Feb 7: India on Friday said it has registered concerns with the US over the deportation of illegal immigrants in shackles and conveyed that this kind of treatment could have been avoided.

The remarks of foreign secretary Vikram Misri came amid uproar over the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants by the US in handcuffs during their 40-hour flight onboard a military aircraft.

“We do make our concerns known to the United States that this kind of treatment can perhaps be avoided,” the foreign secretary said in response to questions on the deportation.

Misri said there are as many as 487 presumed Indian citizens with final removal orders from the US authorities and details of 298 people have been shared with India.

He said the information shared by the US authorities was being verified.

He said the US policy of deporting illegal immigrants in restraints has been in place since 2012.

“I don’t think there was any protest. We don’t have any record of any protest having been made about it,” the foreign secretary said to a question on whether India had registered its protest on deportation of illegal immigrants in shackles in 2012.

He referred to the statement by External Affairs minister S Jaishankar in Parliament on Thursday.

“The description by the EAM of the standard operating procedure relating to the use of restraints which has been communicated to us by US authorities including the immigration and customs enforcement,” Misri said.

He said the minister attracted attention to the fact that these have been in practice for a long period of time since 2012.

The foreign secretary said India continued to emphasise to US authorities that there should be no mistreatment of deportees.

“We will continue to take up any instances of mistreatment that come to our attention,” he said.

He also stressed on the need to take action against the “real cancer” that is the ecosystem of illegal immigration. (PTI)

