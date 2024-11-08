23 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 8, 2024
type here...

James Anderson wants to grow his ‘knowledge of the game’ through IPL

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

London, Nov 7 (PTI) England’s pace great James Anderson says he has listed himself for the upcoming IPL mega auction to enhance his knowledge about the game, having ended his international career as the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket earlier this year.
In a surprising move, the 42-year-old Anderson, who last played a T20 match in 2014 and never played a match in the Indian Premier League, registered himself for the auction slated to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, at a base price of Rs 1.25 crore.
Anderson retired from Test cricket after 188 matches for England earlier this year, taking 704 wickets to finish as the third highest wicket-taker ever, behind Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia’s spin wizard Shane Warne (708).
“There is still definitely something in me that thinks like I can still play. I have never done the IPL; I have never experienced it and I think for a number of reasons I feel like I have more to give as a player,” Anderson told BBC Radio 4 Today in a podcast.
Anderson said by playing in the world’s biggest T20 league he not only wants to keep learning as a bowler but also wants to draw more experience and knowledge as a coach.
“I have done a little bit of coaching since I have finished in the summer. I have been around the England team doing a bit of mentoring or whatever you like to call it,” he said.
“I just think opening my eyes to something like that and experiencing it, sort of might help me grow my knowledge of the game and help further down the line,” Anderson added.
Anderson, known as the ‘Burnley Express’, last played a T20 game for his County side Lancashire in August 2014 while his last appearance in the format for England came in November 2009.

- Advertisement -

Related Posts:

Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Sindhu’s academy to come up in Visakhapatnam

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India 8 Most Happiest Animals In The World 10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December 10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter 6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try