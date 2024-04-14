24 C
MS Dhoni's triple sixes in final over puts crowd in Wankhede on its feet

Mumbai, April 14: Former CSK captain MS Dhoni showcased his finishing prowess at Wankhede Stadium in a group match against MI on Sunday.

With the crowd in anticipation, Dhoni dispatched three consecutive deliveries from Hardik Pandya over the boundary ropes in the final over, yielding 20 runs off just four deliveries. Coming to bat with only four balls remaining, Dhoni launched three consecutive sixes off the first three balls he faced, helping CSK cross the 200-run mark from a precarious position of 186.

Mumbai, having won the toss, opted to field first. While Ajinkya Rahane couldn’t make much of an impact, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra built a crucial partnership. It was the explosive partnership between Gaikwad and Shivam Dube that turned the tide in Chennai’s favor.

Both batsmen scored half-centuries, with MS Dhoni’s late cameo propelling Chennai past the 200-run mark. Sunil Gavaskar criticised Hardik’s decision to bowl two overs of Romario Shepherd, and questioned why a spinner couldn’t bowl.

