New range in Gurugram following shooting success at Paris Olympics

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) In a move to meet the rising demand for high-quality shooting training centres, Topgun Shooting Academy has expanded its reach with the launch of a new branch in Sector 50, Gurugram.
Building on the success of its Sector 38 branch, which opened in 2022, this new location strengthens Topgun’s already robust presence in Delhi, Raipur, and Jaipur.
The academy was founded in 2006 by former international shooter Shimon Sharif.
With India’s consistent success in global shooting competitions, including a standout performance at the Paris Olympics, the academy’s role in nurturing future champions has become even more significant, according to Sharif.
Sharif, the first rifle shooter from Delhi to represent India at the ISSF World Cup, brings a wealth of experience to the academy.
His vision of making world-class coaching accessible to all has been the driving force behind Topgun’s growth.
The Sector 50 branch is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and follows a structured training programme designed to maximise the potential of each trainee.
“We are excited to expand our footprint in Gurugram with the new Sector 50 branch. The success of shooting as India’s most successful sport at the Paris Olympics highlights the importance of accessible, high-quality training.
“Our new branch will serve as a hub for aspiring shooters of all ages, offering expert guidance and support,” said Sharif.

