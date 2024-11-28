17 C
Prize money cricket tournament

Representational Image
HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Nov 27: The Kochak Club defeated Barhampur B team in the ongoing Prize Money T20 Cricket tournament at Barhampur Swahid Thogi Sut Sports Complex playground,

The tournament started from November 24.

Kochak Club set a target of 192 runs, but Barhampur B Team managed to score only 72 runs in the stipulated 20 overs, losing 8 wickets in the process.

The second round of the tournament is scheduled to be started on November 29, when Hojai Eleven will face Proking Sports Academy.

