Brad Pitt, David Fincher reunite for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ follow-up

LOS ANGELES, April 2: Hollywood star Brad Pitt is set to return as Cliff Booth, his stylish stuntman character from Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, in a follow-up project from filmmaker David Fincher.

Tarantino wrote the script for the new film, which is set up at Netflix where Fincher has a first-look deal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the 2019 movie, Pitt’s Cliff Booth was a charismatic, rugged stuntman and the loyal best friend of fading actor Rick Dalton, portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio.

While Rick struggles with his declining career in 1969 Hollywood, Cliff remains his steadfast companion, often acting as his driver, handyman, and confidant. Pitt’s performance as Booth earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

It remains unclear whether DiCaprio will appear in the follow-up.

The project takes shape after Tarantino shelved plans for “The Movie Critic”, which was supposed to be his 10th and final film.

Pitt was expected to reprise his role as Cliff Booth in that project, set in the ’70s, following a film critic who wrote for a porn magazine. In Tarantino’s novelisation of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, Booth is revealed to be a movie buff, which would have tied into the story.

The untitled project reunites Pitt and Fincher. The duo have collaborated on critically-acclaimed films such as “Se7en”, “Fight Club” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”. It is not rare for Tarantino to write a script for another director. He earlier penned the scripts for Tony Scott’s “True Romance” and Robert Rodriguez’s “From Dusk till Dawn”. (PTI)

