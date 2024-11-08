23 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 8, 2024
type here...

Sindhu’s academy to come up in Visakhapatnam

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Visakhapatnam, Nov 7 (PTI) Two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu’s dream project, the PV Sindhu Centre for Badminton and Sports Excellence, will be set up in the port city here.
The facility will be dedicated to nurturing and empowering athletes across multiple sports and disciplines.
Sindhu and her Team PVS thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for continued support.
“I’m truly grateful to be building this centre for the incredible people of Vizag. In choosing a location, I couldn’t imagine a better place than this wonderful city. This centre will be a space where athletes of all levels and from any discipline can find a home and a mentor dedicated to guiding the next generation to the top,” Sindhu said in a statement.
“I’ve always dreamed of building a place where young players can truly thrive, with world-class training and the support they need to reach their full potential. This centre is more than just a facility — it’s a call to action.
“As Indian badminton faces challenges in terms of results, I feel it’s my responsibility to lead the way and guide the next generation.” 

- Advertisement -
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try

Related Posts:

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

James Anderson wants to grow his ‘knowledge of the game’ through...

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India 8 Most Happiest Animals In The World 10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December 10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter 6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try