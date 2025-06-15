AAPPMPWU submits six-point memorandum to Education Minister

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 14: The All Arunachal Pradesh PM Poshan Workers Union (AAPPMPWU) on Friday submitted a detailed six-point memorandum to the Education Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting several pressing concerns faced by mid-day meal workers across the state. The memorandum comes in the wake of the recent announcement regarding the closure of hundreds of government schools, which has created widespread anxiety among the workers dependent on these institutions for their livelihood.

Addressing the media, AAPPMPWU President Mipet Tayeng informed that a special session of the union was convened in Itanagar, which saw the participation of all executive members, including district presidents and secretaries. “We held an extensive and serious discussion on the various challenges being faced by our members. After a thorough deliberation here at our office, a six-point resolution was unanimously adopted and subsequently submitted in the form of a memorandum to the office of the Education Minister at the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat,” Tayeng said.

The president of the union expressed deep concern over the Education Department’s recent decision to shut down 386 government schools across the state. “The news of the closure of such a large number of schools came as a bolt from the blue for mid-day meal workers, who have been sincerely performing their duties in these schools. These workers rely heavily on this employment for their survival and job security,” she said.

Tayeng emphasized that the union has proposed a practical and fair solution to this issue: that the mid-day meal workers currently working in these defunct schools should be redeployed or shifted to other nearby functioning government schools. “Just like teachers and other non-teaching staff are being reassigned, the same consideration must be extended to mid-day meal workers, as their services are equally vital for the day-to-day functioning and health management of the students,” she asserted.

Raising the issue of inadequate remuneration, Tayeng pointed out that the existing honorarium paid to mid-day meal workers is grossly insufficient. “Currently, the workers are receiving a mere Rs 1,000 from the central government, with an additional Rs 1,000 top-up from the state government. In today’s scenario, where prices of essential commodities are constantly rising, a total of Rs 2,000 per month is far from adequate to sustain a worker and their family,” she said. Tayeng urged the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, to consider a substantial hike in monthly wages as a welfare measure for these grassroots-level workers who play a critical role in the education system.

According to the union, the six-point memorandum includes several key demands:

Redeployment of Workers: PM Poshan/Mid-Day Meal workers of the schools declared defunct must be shifted to nearby functioning schools, ensuring continuity of their services and livelihood.

Wage Enhancement: The current daily wage of Rs 66.66 is inadequate. The union demands that it be enhanced to Rs 200 per day and credited directly to workers’ respective bank accounts, ensuring timely and transparent disbursement.

Provision of Uniforms: The memorandum urges the government to provide special dresses to the PM Poshan workers, serving both as a safety measure and as a standard hygiene dress code while working in school kitchens.

Training and Awareness: Given their role in directly handling the food and nutrition of school children, the workers should be provided with regular training and awareness programs. These should focus on hygiene, nutrition, cooking methods, food handling practices, and other essential aspects that directly affect the students’ health.

Appointment Letters: The union has also demanded that all PM Poshan workers be issued official appointment letters by the respective Deputy Directors of School Education (DDSE) in their districts. This will provide clarity on employment terms and enhance job security.

Salary Revision: AAPPMPWU is calling for a revision of the monthly salary structure. The head cooks’ wages should be increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 per month, while assistant cooks or helpers should receive an enhanced salary of Rs 8,000, up from the current Rs 4,500. This, the union believes, will allow the workers to better sustain their families and continue to perform their duties effectively.

President Tayeng reiterated that these demands are not just reasonable but essential to ensure the dignity, security, and effectiveness of PM Poshan workers in the state. She expressed hope that the Education Minister and the state government would respond positively and swiftly to the memorandum, recognizing the critical role that these workers play in supporting the nutritional needs and overall wellbeing of school children across Arunachal Pradesh.