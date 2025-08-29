PM to attend Bhupen Hazarika birth centenary event on Sept 13

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 28: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday chaired the second meeting of the core committee formed for the yearlong celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s Birth Centenary at Lok Sewa Bhawan here.

According to an official statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the main centenary event on September 13 to honour the Bard of the Brahmaputra. The celebrations will commence on September 8, 2025, and will feature a series of cultural events, publications, and outreach programmes across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai.

The Chief Minister, along with his Cabinet colleagues, senior officials and committee members, reviewed the preparations and directed all concerned to ensure the grand success of the centenary. He emphasised that the celebrations should reflect Dr Hazarika’s immense contributions to music, culture and society.

The statement informed that the Government of India has approved the issuance of a Rs 100 silver commemorative coin in honour of Sudhakantha. It added that a museum dedicated to Dr Hazarika will also be established, with the foundation stone to be laid during the centenary year.

Special focus will be given to involving youth, artistes and cultural organisations in the programmes to spread Dr Hazarika’s message of unity, peace and harmony. The Chief Minister also thanked the Arunachal Pradesh government, represented by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, for initiating centenary celebrations at Roing.

Tez Hazarika, son of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, attended the meeting virtually and will be present at the main centenary event as a state guest.