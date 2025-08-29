29.2 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 29, 2025
type here...

PM to attend Bhupen Hazarika birth centenary event on Sept 13

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 28: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday chaired the second meeting of the core committee formed for the yearlong celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s Birth Centenary at Lok Sewa Bhawan here.

- Advertisement -

According to an official statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the main centenary event on September 13 to honour the Bard of the Brahmaputra. The celebrations will commence on September 8, 2025, and will feature a series of cultural events, publications, and outreach programmes across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai.

Related Posts:

The Chief Minister, along with his Cabinet colleagues, senior officials and committee members, reviewed the preparations and directed all concerned to ensure the grand success of the centenary. He emphasised that the celebrations should reflect Dr Hazarika’s immense contributions to music, culture and society.

The statement informed that the Government of India has approved the issuance of a Rs 100 silver commemorative coin in honour of Sudhakantha. It added that a museum dedicated to Dr Hazarika will also be established, with the foundation stone to be laid during the centenary year.

Special focus will be given to involving youth, artistes and cultural organisations in the programmes to spread Dr Hazarika’s message of unity, peace and harmony. The Chief Minister also thanked the Arunachal Pradesh government, represented by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, for initiating centenary celebrations at Roing.

- Advertisement -

Tez Hazarika, son of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, attended the meeting virtually and will be present at the main centenary event as a state guest.

6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala
10 Most Beautiful Women in the World
10 Most Beautiful Women in the World

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Cloudburst in Uttarakhand Causes Widespread Damage in Rudraprayag and Chamoli

The Hills Times -
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons The 10 Largest Lakes in the World South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala 10 Most Beautiful Women in the World
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons The 10 Largest Lakes in the World South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala 10 Most Beautiful Women in the World