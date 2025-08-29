Major roads, residential areas of capital under water 

GUWAHATI, Aug 28: Life in Assam’s capital was thrown out of gear on Thursday following a spell of heavy rain that submerged almost all peripheral roads and several residential areas, leading to massive traffic jams.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning across the city over the next 24 hours.

The city witnessed continuous rainfall for 2–3 hours in the afternoon, which led to knee-deep water on several major and minor roads, while at some locations the water rose to chest level.

Waterlogging was reported from Zoo Road, RG Baruah Road, GS Road, Nabin Nagar, Anil Nagar, Hatigaon, Ganeshguri, Gita Nagar, Maligaon, Hedayetpur, Guwahati Club, Ulubari, Lachit Nagar, Chandmari, Panjabari, Jorabat, Tarun Nagar, Jatia, Jyotikuchi, Ghoramara, VIP Road, Rajgarh Road, Jorabat, Rukmini Gaon, Survey and Chatribari, among others.

Scores of vehicles broke down, while hundreds of houses in the “smart city” were also inundated.

Severe waterlogging on stretches of National Highway-27 also left dozens of vehicles stranded.

Authorities deployed inflatable rubber boats to ferry people from inundated areas, while several schools delayed their buses amid half-yearly examinations.

“I got a message from my children’s school that the buses will leave late and have not started yet. I don’t know when they will reach home. Thankfully, my son, who is in Class 9, is with his sister, who studies in Class 6,” Gauhati Medical College and Hospital assistant professor Vaishali Sarma told PTI.

On Wednesday evening too, a three-hour spell of heavy rainfall brought life to a standstill in Assam’s capital, submerging roads and homes, and triggering massive traffic jams across the city.

A senior official, who works at the finance department in the Secretariat, left her car in the office and went home by office staff bus due to massive waterlogging.

“It took the bus around half-an-hour to reach Ganeshguri from Janata Bhawan, which is just 200 metres away. We are moving at a snail’s pace. I don’t know at what time I will reach home today,” she added.

Reports of power cuts in several areas further aggravated the crisis.

Quoting IMD predictions, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said the weather pattern suggests that rainfall (up to 6 cm in 24 hours) with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at most places in the city.

“Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and emergency response systems are being kept on stand-by,” ASDMA said.

In view of the situation, the authorities requested people to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant.

ASDMA also urged the public to stay tuned to official weather updates and follow advisories issued by local authorities.

The crisis has reignited concerns flagged by Gauhati High Court, which in August 2023 had pulled up the state government for failing to address the city’s chronic waterlogging.

The HC had asked the state government to submit a plan to mitigate the crisis.

Stating that the Assam government was “not serious” in solving perennial waterlogging problems in the state capital, the Gauhati HC had come down heavily on it for not responding to its repeated notice and slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 each to four departments concerned. (PTI)