31.3 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
type here...

Arunachal Cycling Association convenes annual general body meeting

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau


NAMSAI, May 27: The Arunachal Cycling Association (ACA) held its Annual General Body Meeting on Monday, outlining its strategic vision and key initiatives aimed at bolstering the cycling ecosystem in the state. The meeting was presided over by ACA President Mutchu Mithi and saw active participation from senior members, stakeholders, and cycling enthusiasts.

- Advertisement -

The meeting was conducted in two sessions. The first session focused on the selection and election of new members to the General Body, a vital move aimed at strengthening the internal framework and democratic functioning of the Association.

Related Posts:

During the second session, the agenda pivoted to crucial matters such as district affiliations, preparations for the upcoming MTB (Mountain Terrain Biking) Nationals, and enhancing Arunachal Pradesh’s participation in national-level cycling competitions. The discussions underscored the need to elevate the state’s visibility and performance on the national cycling stage.

ACA Director Ramesh Linggi presented a detailed overview of the ACA Constitution, including its Memorandum and Articles of Association, to provide organizational clarity and reinforce compliance with regulatory frameworks.

A notable highlight of the meeting was the announcement of the formation of an organising committee by June 15 for an upcoming national-level cycling event. This decision is expected to ensure meticulous planning and effective coordination for what is anticipated to be a milestone event for the state’s cycling community.

- Advertisement -

The meeting concluded with a strong reaffirmation of ACA’s commitment to promoting competitive cycling, fostering grassroots talent, and building a robust infrastructure for the sport across Arunachal Pradesh.

Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

28 May, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair 10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control 10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India 10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try