Arunachal Cycling Association convenes annual general body meeting

HT Bureau



NAMSAI, May 27: The Arunachal Cycling Association (ACA) held its Annual General Body Meeting on Monday, outlining its strategic vision and key initiatives aimed at bolstering the cycling ecosystem in the state. The meeting was presided over by ACA President Mutchu Mithi and saw active participation from senior members, stakeholders, and cycling enthusiasts.

- Advertisement -

The meeting was conducted in two sessions. The first session focused on the selection and election of new members to the General Body, a vital move aimed at strengthening the internal framework and democratic functioning of the Association.

During the second session, the agenda pivoted to crucial matters such as district affiliations, preparations for the upcoming MTB (Mountain Terrain Biking) Nationals, and enhancing Arunachal Pradesh’s participation in national-level cycling competitions. The discussions underscored the need to elevate the state’s visibility and performance on the national cycling stage.

ACA Director Ramesh Linggi presented a detailed overview of the ACA Constitution, including its Memorandum and Articles of Association, to provide organizational clarity and reinforce compliance with regulatory frameworks.

A notable highlight of the meeting was the announcement of the formation of an organising committee by June 15 for an upcoming national-level cycling event. This decision is expected to ensure meticulous planning and effective coordination for what is anticipated to be a milestone event for the state’s cycling community.

- Advertisement -

The meeting concluded with a strong reaffirmation of ACA’s commitment to promoting competitive cycling, fostering grassroots talent, and building a robust infrastructure for the sport across Arunachal Pradesh.