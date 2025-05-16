CRPF joins hands with DDMA Namsai for disaster management programme

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 15: A comprehensive disaster management awareness and preparedness programme was held in Namsai, jointly organised by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the 186 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), with active participation led by Commandant Dharmendra Kumar Singh.

The event, held at Jaipur Road, Namsai, was aimed at strengthening the disaster response capabilities of the district and equipping local stakeholders with essential knowledge and skills to manage emergency situations effectively.

According to an official statement, the programme brought together a wide spectrum of participants, including government officials, emergency responders, police personnel, community volunteers, and APEDA Matra volunteers.

The initiative was focused on raising awareness about disaster risks and training stakeholders in practical response measures, especially in the context of floods and other natural calamities.

During the session, Commandant Dharmendra Kumar Singh delivered an insightful presentation on the vital role played by security forces in disaster response operations.

Drawing from real-life case studies, he highlighted the significance of coordination between civil administration and armed forces in mitigating disaster impacts.

His address stressed the need for integrated efforts and quick response mechanisms to safeguard lives and property during emergencies.

The CRPF team conducted practical demonstrations on basic rescue techniques and first aid procedures.

These hands-on sessions were aimed at empowering participants with the ability to respond confidently and competently during crisis situations.

The demonstrations included instruction on the proper use of safety gear, life jackets, and rescue boats.

Emphasis was placed on the safe navigation of floodwaters, rescue protocols, and the importance of ensuring the safety of both victims and rescuers during high-risk operations.

The programme also featured live training exercises that provided step-by-step guidance on the deployment and handling of life-saving equipment.

Participants were given practical exposure to emergency tools and trained in the application of rescue strategies under simulated disaster conditions.

The exercises were designed to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-time response capabilities.

In a significant development for the district’s disaster preparedness infrastructure, the District Disaster Management Office (DDMO) in Namsai has now been equipped with much-needed water rescue resources.

Until recently, the DDMO lacked its own rescue boats and had to depend on equipment transported from Dibrugarh, Assam during flood emergencies—a factor that often led to critical delays in response.

The situation has improved considerably this year, with the state government providing rescue boats to the DDMO.

Additionally, a local non-governmental organisation based in Namsai has extended its support by donating two more rescue boats.

This strategic addition to the district’s emergency toolkit is expected to significantly enhance its ability to respond swiftly and effectively during flood situations, reducing dependence on external resources and ensuring timely interventions.

The disaster management awareness programme was widely appreciated by all participants.

It not only strengthened the district’s preparedness framework but also fostered a sense of shared responsibility among the community and government agencies.

With improved coordination, better equipment, and informed stakeholders, Namsai District has taken a meaningful step forward in bolstering its disaster resilience.