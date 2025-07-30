26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
type here...

Arunachal rolls out Rs 6,519-crore plan to transform state’s power sector

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, July 29: The Arunachal Pradesh government rolled out a Rs 6,519-crore plan to transform the state’s power sector, aimed at reducing losses, modernising the electricity grid, and ensuring a reliable power supply while easing fiscal pressure on the exchequer.

Announcing the initiative on Monday, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the government is focused on building a resilient and efficient power ecosystem.

- Advertisement -

“Arunachal Pradesh is powering ahead with a massive transformation of its power sector,” he said in a post on X.

Related Posts:

“Our target is clear, low losses, high reliability, and zero fiscal stress,” he added.

The state has allocated Rs 788 crore, specifically to address aggregate technical and commercial losses, which have long hindered efficient power distribution, especially in far-flung areas.

As part of the overhaul, the government will introduce smart meters and establish modern power grids to enhance operational efficiency and ensure real-time monitoring and billing, Khandu said.

- Advertisement -

These steps are expected to streamline power consumption, reduce wastage, and empower consumers with better control over usage, he said.

“To ensure the massive financial undertaking does not translate into an economic burden, the government has also committed to providing gap funding. This will help cover the difference between capital investment and cost recovery, thus preventing strain on public finances,” the CM said.

“This is a transformative step towards a power-secure Arunachal,” he added, highlighting that the initiative is aligned with the state’s long-term development goals.

With this roadmap, the state aims to not only meet the present power demands but also lay the foundation for future growth, particularly in the industrial and rural development sectors, Khandu said. (PTI)

10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism
Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism
10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets
10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

I&B Ministry Jt Secy reviews ongoing construction work of Film and...

The Hills Times -
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam 10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon 8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism 10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets