Thursday, August 28, 2025
Arunachal making remarkable progress in power sector: CM

CM highlights Rs 4,788-crore STDS project as backbone of reliable power, covering 16 districts with new substations and transmission lines.

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, Aug 27: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday claimed that the state is making “remarkable progress” in the power sector under the Strengthening Transmission and Distribution System (STDS) scheme.

He called STDS a transformative step towards a reliable power supply to every corner of the state.

“Lighting up Arunachal, one corner at a time!” Khandu wrote on X, sharing details of the scheme.

He noted that the ambitious initiative has already covered 16 districts, bringing consistent power supply to remote households, towns, and institutions.

The Strengthening Transmission and Distribution System (STDS) scheme is a state government initiative aimed at modernising and expanding the power infrastructure to ensure a reliable electricity supply across the state. The scheme focuses on upgrading transmission lines, constructing new substations, and improving distribution networks, particularly in remote and border areas where access to power remains a challenge.

According to the chief minister, the project entails a Rs 4,788-crore investment, creating a modern power backbone for the frontier state.

“We have commissioned one 220 kv substation and ten 132/33 kv substations under the scheme. Alongside this, more than 2,000 km of high-capacity transmission lines and 4,000 km of 33 kv lines have been laid across the state,” he said.

Khandu said that an improved transmission network is not only about lighting homes but also about powering the state’s aspirations.

“A robust power grid means industries can flourish, services can expand, and our youth can benefit from digital and economic opportunities,” he added.

Officials said the scheme, being implemented in phases, will eventually cover the entire state.

“Arunachal’s growth story rests on reliable power. We are committed to ensuring that every village, every household, and every institution has access to quality electricity,” he added. (PTI)

