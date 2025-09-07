BRO strengthening local connection, opening opportunities for youths: Official

ITANAGAR, Sept 6: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is committed to strengthening its connection with local communities and opening new opportunities for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

The BRO looks forward to continued support and a fruitful partnership with the civil administration, he said.

Project Brahmank chief engineer Col Ashish Raisinghani said, “We believe that collaborative efforts will not only strengthen the connect between BRO and local communities but will also open new avenues of opportunity for the youth of Siang district.”

He was speaking at the valedictory session of BRO’s outreach exchange programme in Pasighat in East Siang district.

Col Raisinghani also highlighted that apart from its core role in road and infrastructure development, BRO continues to engage in welfare activities such as medical camps, cleanliness drives, skill development and motivational programmes.

A week-long initiative, conducted by Project Brahmank from September 1 to 6, sought to create structured engagement between BRO personnel, civil administration, academia and youth, a defence communique said here.

It was aimed at raising awareness about BRO’s mission and contributions while encouraging young and motivated individuals to consider careers in the organisation.

Under the exchange model, BRO teams visited prominent institutions such as Arunachal Pradesh University and Rashtra Raksha University.

In turn, faculty members, PhD scholars and postgraduate students visited Project Brahmank headquarters, where they were briefed through presentations, movie screenings and equipment demonstrations.

The programme saw around 120 BRO personnel participating in university visits and nearly 80 faculty members and students engaging in sessions at the Project Brahmank base.

The events were attended by vice-chancellors, principals and senior academicians, while the visiting teams were hosted by Raisinghani and his officers.

The initiative received support from East Siang Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, who encouraged universities and institutes in the region to participate actively.

Coordinated efforts between Project Brahmank and academic leaders ensured that the exchange benefitted both sides. (PTI)