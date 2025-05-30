East Siang and Siang storm into HDMT Semis with strong wins

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 29: In a thrilling display of youth football at the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT), East Siang and Siang districts secured their spots in the semifinals of the boys’ football category after defeating West Siang and Kurung Kumey respectively in the second day of quarterfinal matches held on Thursday.

According to an official statement issued by the organisers, the clash between East Siang and West Siang proved to be one of the tournament’s most closely contested and emotionally charged encounters so far.

West Siang drew first blood at the 28th minute through a penalty kick calmly converted by Mirok Loyi.

However, the lead was short-lived as East Siang’s Mohan Boni responded with a spectacular long-range strike in the 34th minute, levelling the score at 1-1.

Just after halftime, West Siang regained the advantage when Kijo Ete found the net in the 46th minute.

But East Siang kept their composure, equalising once again through Panam Tasung in the 59th minute.

The deadlock continued into stoppage time before Geni Tayeng struck the decisive blow in the 73rd minute (70+3), sealing a dramatic 3-2 victory for East Siang and sending their supporters into jubilation.

In the day’s second quarterfinal match, Siang district delivered a clinical performance to defeat Kurung Kumey 3-1. Goals for Siang came from Abhas Tasing (41′), Hanu Tari (55′) and Dubom Tamin (61′), showcasing the team’s attacking prowess and coordinated teamwork.

Kurung Kumey managed to pull one back with a well-timed header by Phasang Tade in the 50th minute, but their efforts to mount a comeback were thwarted by a disciplined Siang defence.

The result confirmed Siang’s place in the semifinals alongside East Siang.

Meanwhile, action also unfolded in the girls’ volleyball event where Upper Subansiri and West Kameng booked their spots in the next round.

Upper Subansiri emerged victorious against Bichom, while West Kameng outplayed Tirap in a well-contested match.

The Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy, named in honour of the martyred soldier from Arunachal Pradesh, continues to provide a dynamic platform for young athletes across the state to showcase their sporting talents.

Organisers said that the remaining matches of the tournament are expected to draw large crowds and generate further excitement as teams battle for top honours.