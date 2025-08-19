District Admin conducts re-orientation training for Gaon Burahs in Upper Siang

HT Correspondent

YINGKIONG, Aug 18: In a significant step to strengthen grassroots governance and reinforce the statutory roles and responsibilities of village authorities, the District Administration of Upper Siang on Monday organised the first phase of the Re-orientation Training Programme for Head Gaon Burahs (HGBs) and Gaon Burahs (GBs) at the Multi-Purpose Hall, Yingkiong.

According to an official statement, altogether 61 HGBs and GBs from Yingkiong, Jengging, Pobe, Geku circles, and Likor village under Palling Circle participated in the training.

The initiative was undertaken in accordance with the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945, and the Guidelines for Appointment of GBs, 2005, which define the powers, duties, conduct, and responsibilities of HGBs and GBs.

The objective was to familiarise existing HGBs and GBs with the legal framework governing their appointment and conduct, as well as their pivotal role in village-level administration and justice delivery.

Deputy commissioner Talo Jerang, in his welcome address, underscored the importance of HGBs and GBs as the frontline functionaries of the Government at the village level.

He stressed that they must thoroughly understand their responsibilities as they play a crucial role in maintaining law and order and supporting development initiatives in their jurisdictions.

He categorically directed that as per the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945, all HGBs and GBs must maintain absolute loyalty and integrity towards the Government, promote and advocate Government policies, and refrain from participating in agitations or criticising Government policies in public or on social media.

He warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against defaulters.

The training featured detailed deliberations by resource persons. Assistant Commissioner of Geku, Aniyang Ratan, explained the appointment, roles, and responsibilities of village authorities, highlighting legal provisions and the dos and don’ts for GBs.

ADC (HQ) Natek Nonang and SDO Toni Mitkong jointly elaborated on the administrative and quasi-judicial responsibilities of HGBs and GBs under the AFR, 1945, and the Guidelines for Appointment of GBs, 2005.

ADC Mariyang, Nongkong Borang, conducted a session on Kebang procedures and the role of HGBs and GBs under the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts Act, 2021, in conjunction with the AFR, 1945, emphasising how lawful traditional forums complement the state’s justice delivery mechanism.

Participants were briefed on their statutory powers, functions, and responsibilities.

As per Section 5(1) of the Regulation, the Deputy Commissioner is the appointing and disciplinary authority empowered to take action, including issuing show-cause notices, suspension, or dismissal for misconduct, negligence, disqualification, or unsatisfactory performance.

The statement reiterated that HGBs and GBs, as public functionaries, are entrusted with maintaining peace and order, assisting in crime detection and reporting, supporting development programmes, acting as quasi-judicial authorities in civil and certain criminal matters under customary law, and promoting Government policies at the grassroots.

They are barred from political affiliations, prohibited from engaging in agitations, and must not criticise Government policies publicly.

It was also highlighted that GBs are deemed public servants under Section 2(28) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, while discharging official duties, and are entitled to monthly honorarium of ₹2,000 for HGBs and ₹1,500 for GBs.

The District Administration urged all HGBs and GBs to uphold the dignity of their posts by performing duties with honesty, discipline, and commitment, warning that any deviation or involvement in anti-Government activities would invite strict action.

The programme was described as a critical step in strengthening traditional village institutions while aligning them with constitutional governance and public accountability.

The next phases of training for other circles in the district will be announced shortly.