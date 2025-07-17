AUSDSU submits 12-point charter of educational demands to Arunachal Education Minister

HT Correspondent

YINGKIONG, July 16: In a move reflecting growing concerns over educational infrastructure and staffing shortages in Upper Siang district, the All Upper Siang District Students’ Union (AUSDSU) submitted a 12-point memorandum to the Education Minister of Arunachal Pradesh through the office of the Deputy Commissioner at Yingkiong on Tuesday.

The memorandum, which outlines a series of long-pending demands concerning institutions across the district, was presented by AUSDSU Social Service Secretary and Issue Chairman Kamin Ejing and Secretary (Law & Justice) cum Issue Secretary Makyem Tagi.

According to an official statement, AUSDSU highlighted the deteriorating conditions of educational infrastructure, shortage of subject teachers, and delayed operationalisation of critical academic institutions, stressing that the issues raised represent the collective voice of students across the district.

Among the key demands is the early completion and operationalization of the Government Polytechnic College at Yingkiong, which remains incomplete despite repeated assurances.

The Union also urged the government to make VKV Ramsing functional at the earliest, along with the immediate completion of boundary and security fencing at Government Model College (GMC), Geku.

The memorandum called for the introduction of a Sociology department and construction of a library building at GMC, Geku, as well as the re-operationalisation of the science stream at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Tuting, and its introduction at GHSS, Mariyang.

Infrastructural demands also included renovation of the playground and auditorium at GHSS, Mariyang.

AUSDSU pressed for the appointment of a full-fledged principal at GHSS, Tuting, and the long-pending affiliation of Government Secondary School (GSS), Katan.

The final section of the memorandum focused on critical teaching vacancies.

The Union called for the immediate posting of PGT-level subject teachers in History, English, Commerce, and Business Studies, along with an IT Resource Person at GHSS, Yingkiong, and similar appointments at GHSS, Jengging, including teachers for Political Science and Economics.

The student body expressed optimism that the government would act on the longstanding issues and take urgent steps to strengthen the educational landscape of Upper Siang.

In their statement, AUSDSU reiterated their commitment to safeguarding the academic interests of students and improving the standard of education in the district.