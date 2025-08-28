First yarn depot of Northeast inaugurated in Itanagar

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Aug 27: In a significant initiative to support the weaving community, the first Yarn Depot of the Northeast was inaugurated on Wednesday at Khinam Fashion House in Vivek Vihar, Itanagar.

- Advertisement -

The central government–sponsored facility is expected to serve as the sole source of yarn for weavers in Arunachal Pradesh while also promoting the government’s “Vocal for Local” mission.

According to an official statement, the inaugural ceremony was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) Chairman, Maling Gombo, as the chief guest, alongside a host of dignitaries, social workers, public leaders, and indigenous weavers.

The function was organised by Khinam Fashion House Director, Vishal P Nabam.

In his address, Chief Guest Gombo termed the occasion a “historic day for the weavers of Arunachal Pradesh.”

- Advertisement -

He lauded the efforts of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and the North East Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation (NEHHDC), Guwahati, led by Managing Director Mara Kocho and his team, for establishing the Yarn Depot in the state.

“With this facility in place, weavers across the state will now have access to quality yarn and raw materials directly from the depot, reducing their dependence on outside sources. This will not only inspire more individuals to take up weaving but also strengthen traditional practices while creating opportunities for self-employment,” Gombo said.

He further informed that while the present Yarn Depot has been initiated by the Centre, the state government has also approved a similar project which will be established soon after completion of necessary formalities.

Highlighting future plans, Gombo noted that the depot will not only ensure yarn availability but will also facilitate market linkages for handloom products in due course.

- Advertisement -

“We envision a system where local dresses and traditional products woven in Arunachal can be marketed across the state and beyond, providing economic upliftment to local artisans,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, NEHHDC Managing Director, Mara Kocho, said the launch of the Yarn Depot in Arunachal marks a “historic milestone” for the state’s weaving sector.

He said there has been growing demand for authentic yarn to produce traditional dresses of various tribal communities.

“Earlier, many weavers were cheated in the name of originality. This depot will ensure genuine yarn reaches them, and I appeal to all weavers to use only the original yarn being provided through this facility,” Kocho stated.

He assured that similar depots would be opened in other northeastern states in the future and stressed the importance of entrepreneurship in the handloom and handicraft sector.

“We want local entrepreneurs to emerge as role models so that weavers across the region become self-reliant and economically sustainable,” he said.

Kocho further added that NEHHDC is prepared to provide extensive skill development training for weavers and youth willing to engage in the sector.

He urged Arunachali weavers to take advantage of government support in market linkage, which includes the provision of sales counters across major cities such as Guwahati, Shillong, Kolkata, and New Delhi, as well as during trade fairs, Ekta Mela, and national handloom exhibitions.

“We also plan to provide foreign exposure trips for active weavers to broaden their market perspectives,” he announced.

The event also saw addresses from APKVIB Director Dorjee Phuntso, Assistant Director of Weavers Service Centre (WSC) Itanagar, Tilak Rai, NEHHDC Senior Manager Gyanaandra Dwivedi, Officer Mrinal Saikia, and Khinam Fashion House Director, Vishal P Nabam. Proprietor Taba Yall Nabam also spoke on the importance of such initiatives for empowering local artisans.

Several NGOs and weaver representatives interacted with officials during the programme, raising issues related to yarn availability, production, marketing, and sale of handloom products.

The open dialogue was seen as a step forward in addressing grassroots concerns of the weaving community.

The ceremony was attended by KVIB Member Hinyum Tachu, Mamar Ekke, Arunachal Pradesh Bamboo Resource Development Agency (APBRDA) Managing Director Dr G Murtem, along with a large gathering of social workers, community leaders, and senior citizens.

The inauguration of the Yarn Depot is expected to create new opportunities for weavers in Arunachal Pradesh by ensuring access to authentic raw materials, strengthening local handloom traditions, and paving the way for better income generation through market linkages at regional, national, and international levels.