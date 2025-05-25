Service to humanity is the path to heaven: MLA Nabam Vivek

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, MAY 24: “Everyone believes that if you serve humanity and do good deeds on earth, then you will reach heaven,” said Nabam Vivek, Member of the Legislative Assembly from Doimukh and State President of the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA). The MLA made this heartfelt remark while addressing the gathering at the inauguration ceremony of a newly constructed Kitchen-cum-Dining Hall building at Deepak Nabam Living Home (A Home for No Home) located at Sopo in the Doimukh Circle.

Addressing the occasion, MLA Vivek emphasized the impermanence of life, noting that nothing on earth is permanent, including human beings. “What truly remains after us are our deeds. If we work selflessly for the betterment of mankind, if we dedicate ourselves to acts of kindness, then we leave behind a legacy that inspires others. Good deeds done for humanity are always remembered, praised, and honored,” he said. “Even though no one has returned to describe what heaven truly looks like, it is widely believed that those who do good on earth are granted a place there. That is the power of faith and goodwill. I urge everyone who considers themselves good and fortunate to step forward and support those who are in need,” he added with earnest sincerity.

Nabam Vivek further lauded the contributions of social worker and humanitarian Deepak Nabam, founder of the Deepak Nabam Living Home. He said that individuals like Deepak Nabam, who dedicate their lives to serving specially-abled individuals and the marginalized sections of society, deserve not only recognition but also active support from the community and the government alike. “As a public representative, I assure my full support to people like Deepak Nabam, who work selflessly in the service of humanity. Their tireless efforts to uplift the neglected and voiceless in our society serve as a beacon of compassion and commitment,” said the MLA.

In his speech, Vivek also extended his heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu for donating the land for the expansion of the shelter home in Sopo. “As per the vision and guidance of our Chief Minister, I have prepared a comprehensive master plan for the development of the shelter campus. This plan will soon be forwarded to the Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare for consideration by the government. I am optimistic that the administration will extend its full support so that this noble institution can grow and serve even more people,” he added.

He concluded his address with a solemn pledge of continuous support to Deepak Nabam Living Home, reaffirming his commitment to the cause of humanitarian service.

Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen, who was present as the guest of honor, also addressed the gathering. In his speech, Bomjen praised the outstanding work done by Deepak Nabam and his team. “This is a truly noble initiative. The selfless efforts and unwavering dedication displayed here deserve the collective support of all sections of society. Let us all come together and extend our help to those who are in dire need of care and compassion,” he said.

Deepak Nabam, the founder of the Living Home, took the opportunity to thank all stakeholders, including community members, well-wishers, and government officials, for their continued support. He particularly expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and MLA Nabam Vivek for their instrumental roles in promoting the institution and ensuring its growth and sustainability. “For over two decades, our shelter home has stood as a sanctuary for the homeless and specially-abled. The support we’ve received reaffirms our belief in humanity’s collective strength,” he said.

The occasion also witnessed a symbolic yet significant event — the reception of the first batch of 50 inmates who were transferred from the old campus in Itanagar to the new facility in Sopo. This marks a major milestone in the relocation and expansion efforts of the Deepak Nabam Living Home, which currently houses over 310 residents.

The event concluded on a hopeful note, with dignitaries, officials, and community members reaffirming their commitment to standing by institutions that uphold the values of humanity, compassion, and inclusive care.