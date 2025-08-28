AMCH designated Centre of Excellence for rare diseases by Govt of India

31.8 C
HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Aug 27: In a major boost to specialised healthcare in the region, the Government of India has designated Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Rare Diseases under the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD), 2021.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (Rare Disease Cell), through an official memorandum issued on Tuesday, formally conveyed the approval for AMCH to be included among the select group of premier government tertiary hospitals across the country equipped with advanced facilities for the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of rare diseases.

With this development, AMCH has achieved the distinction of becoming the first medical institute in Assam and the entire Northeastern region to be accorded this prestigious recognition.

It now joins a network of only 15 such Centres of Excellence functioning across India.

According to the memorandum, all responsibilities and activities of AMCH as a designated CoE will be carried out strictly in accordance with the provisions laid down under NPRD, 2021, and in line with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare from time to time.

The official recognition is seen as a step forward in strengthening the capacity of AMCH to deal with rare and complex medical conditions.

It is expected to enhance the institution’s ability to provide comprehensive care through specialised diagnostic and treatment facilities that will benefit patients suffering from rare diseases.

The move also holds significance for medical research and clinical advancements in this field.

The designation is particularly important for the Northeastern region, where patients often face difficulties in accessing proper diagnosis and treatment for rare diseases due to the lack of specialised infrastructure.

With AMCH’s new role as a CoE, patients from across Assam as well as neighbouring states will now be able to access quality care closer to home.

The recognition marks another milestone in the long history of AMCH, which is the oldest medical institution in the state and has played a central role in healthcare delivery, education, and research in the region.

By becoming part of the limited group of Centres of Excellence for Rare Diseases in India, AMCH is poised to take on a leadership role in addressing the medical challenges posed by rare and complex conditions while contributing to the national framework laid out under NPRD, 2021.

