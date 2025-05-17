27.3 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 17, 2025
type here...

Itanagar: Flash flood wreaks havoc in Down Yupia Road Colony

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 16: At least five houses were completely or partially damaged following a flash flood that struck the Down Yupia Road colony near Papu Nallah in the Itanagar Capital Region. Affected families have urgently appealed for support from the state government and Itanagar Capital District Administration.

- Advertisement -

Local resident Dongda Raji, speaking to the media, blamed unregulated legal and illegal earth-cutting activities upstream for the disaster. He stated that the flash flood occurred during the night and early hours of May 15, washing away household items and leaving multiple families displaced. “Everything has been lost. The victims are devastated and urgently need help,” he said.

Related Posts:

The worst-hit families include: Jikke Tadong, Jikke Yaro, Yura Yama (wife of Yura Lalang), Tagru Yalar (wife of Tagru Tagong) and Nabam Yania.

All affected residents have been forced to take temporary shelter elsewhere. Their homes are either completely destroyed or uninhabitable.

Dongda Raji appealed to the authorities to immediately deploy disaster management teams and provide emergency relief, including food, clothing, and rehabilitation support. He emphasized that the situation is dire and called for prompt intervention by the Capital Administration and State Disaster Response Force.

10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
Top 6 Mango Markets in India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

17 May, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish 10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway 10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June Top 6 Mango Markets in India