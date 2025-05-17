Itanagar: Flash flood wreaks havoc in Down Yupia Road Colony

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 16: At least five houses were completely or partially damaged following a flash flood that struck the Down Yupia Road colony near Papu Nallah in the Itanagar Capital Region. Affected families have urgently appealed for support from the state government and Itanagar Capital District Administration.

Local resident Dongda Raji, speaking to the media, blamed unregulated legal and illegal earth-cutting activities upstream for the disaster. He stated that the flash flood occurred during the night and early hours of May 15, washing away household items and leaving multiple families displaced. “Everything has been lost. The victims are devastated and urgently need help,” he said.

The worst-hit families include: Jikke Tadong, Jikke Yaro, Yura Yama (wife of Yura Lalang), Tagru Yalar (wife of Tagru Tagong) and Nabam Yania.

All affected residents have been forced to take temporary shelter elsewhere. Their homes are either completely destroyed or uninhabitable.

Dongda Raji appealed to the authorities to immediately deploy disaster management teams and provide emergency relief, including food, clothing, and rehabilitation support. He emphasized that the situation is dire and called for prompt intervention by the Capital Administration and State Disaster Response Force.