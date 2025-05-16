Awareness campaign on Arunachal Pradesh solid waste bye-laws 2023 begins in Namsai

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 15: A week-long awareness campaign on the implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Solid Waste (Management & Handling) Bye-Laws 2023 was formally launched on May 15, 2025, at the Town Club in Namsai.

The campaign is being conducted to sensitise residents across several colonies regarding the new bye-laws and to promote responsible solid waste management practices at the community level.

The colonies covered on the first day of the campaign include ALC Line, Fire Brigade Colony, Admin Colony, Transport Colony, Teachers’ Colony, Medical Colony, Block Colony, WRD Colony, PWD Colony and Buddha Mandir Backside.

According to an official statement, the inaugural event witnessed the participation of officials from the Urban Development Department, stakeholders from the listed colonies, and other concerned residents. The programme opened with a welcome address by Er Jumtum Potom, Assistant Engineer (Urban Development), who formally greeted the attendees and explained the objectives of the campaign.

He stated that the initiative is aimed at creating awareness among the public regarding solid waste segregation, disposal mechanisms, and the collection of user fees for garbage management.

Following the introductory remarks, Er Mosum Sema, Executive Engineer (Urban Development)-cum-Member Secretary of the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA), Namsai, made a detailed PowerPoint presentation.

In his presentation, he discussed the significance of proper waste segregation and elaborated on the procedures related to user fee collection for garbage collection services.

He highlighted how the collected fees would support the effective functioning of the waste management system in the district.

Dr Keshab Sarmah, District Programme Officer (DPO), also addressed the gathering.

He spoke about the environmental and health implications of poor waste management and underscored the need for individual responsibility in keeping personal and community spaces clean.

He encouraged residents to ensure proper segregation of waste at the source and maintain cleanliness not only in their own homes but also in their surrounding areas.

Deputy Commissioner of Namsai and Chairman of DUDA, C R Khampa, delivered the keynote address.

In his remarks, he emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness and the need for active participation from the public in implementing the solid waste bye-laws.

He spoke about the responsibility of the present generation in preserving a healthy and clean environment for future generations.

Stressing the need for tree plantation and mindful waste generation, he urged everyone to contribute individually to making Namsai a “CLEAN & GREEN” district.

He also provided clarity on the concept of user fee collection, explaining its necessity and how the funds will be utilised to improve waste management services in the area.

The programme was attended by stakeholders from the identified colonies as well as officers and staff of the Urban Development Department.

The active involvement of the local community and officials reflected a strong collective resolve to implement the bye-laws effectively.

As per the official schedule, the awareness programme will continue in different localities until May 21, 2025.

On May 16, 2025, the campaign will be conducted at APIL Ground and will cover the areas of Adi Line, Shanti Nagar, Milan Nagar, Jaipur Road, Dangoria Than Road, PHED Colony, Prem Nagar, Forest Colony, Boro Line, Simul Bari, APIL Colony, Forest Working Plan Colony and Kolbari Colonies.

On May 19, 2025, the session will be held at the Community Hall in Satsang Nagar, targeting the residents of Reliance Colony, Satsang Nagar-I, Satsang Nagar-II, Satsang Nagar-III and Ita Bhatta.

The final leg of the campaign will take place on May 21, 2025, at Gandhi Chowk, Namsai Tinali, for the areas of 2nd Mile, Bazaar Line (Old Market), Police Colony and Thana Road.

The campaign aims to instil a sense of responsibility and awareness among the people of Namsai to ensure the effective implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Solid Waste Bye-Laws 2023.