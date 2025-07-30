Nyishi, Mising and Adi bodies demand fast track court for justice in youth murder case

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, July 29: The Nyishi Elite Society (NES), Mishing Bane Kebang (MBK), and Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) have jointly called for the constitution of a fast track court to ensure immediate justice in the recent murder case of two Mising youths.

- Advertisement -

The demand was raised following a joint consultative meeting held at the NES Research and Heritage Centre in Itanagar.

The demand and resolutions adopted at the meeting were shared through an official statement.

Addressing the media, MBK President Permanand Chayengia said that the organisations had come together to express strong condemnation of the killings and collectively decided to press the authorities for expeditious legal proceedings through a fast track court.

He said that the families of the victims deserved swift justice and that the legal process should not be delayed.

- Advertisement -

He added that the murder had caused widespread grief within the Mising community and raised serious concerns over the pace of investigation.

The house also resolved to uphold and strengthen the age-old cultural and emotional ties between the Nyishi and Mising communities, both belonging to the Abo-Tani clan.

Chayengia clarified that the protest actions and demonstrations that followed the incident were intended solely to pressure the administration to act, and were never directed against any community.

He acknowledged that some individuals had made inappropriate remarks on social media, but those comments had been retracted and apologised for.

- Advertisement -

He urged all community members to avoid divisive or derogatory comments that could create unnecessary misunderstandings and disrupt the long-standing relationship between communities in the region.

NES General Secretary Heri Maring stated that the meeting was marked by frank and constructive discussions on strengthening mutual trust and cultural unity.

He said that participants from various organisations including TMPK, MMK, TMMK, ABK Youth Wing, ADISU, ANYA and ANSU also took part in the deliberations.

The leaders reaffirmed that the tragic death of the two youths should not be misrepresented as a clash between communities, but rather as a criminal act that must be addressed through the justice system.

Maring noted that some individuals had tried to present the incident as a confrontation between the Nyishi and Mising communities, but such a portrayal was misleading and completely unfounded.

He emphasised that the communities remained united and would continue to uphold their shared legacy as members of the Abo-Tani lineage.

He also said that the earlier road blockade was not a communal act but a public expression of urgency demanding justice.

He thanked ABK for its participation and active role in reinforcing the solidarity of the two communities.

The meeting resolved to form a joint committee consisting of representatives from NES and MBK to prepare a roadmap to further strengthen the traditional relationship between the two communities.

The committee comprises NES General Secretary Heri Maring, Assistant General Secretary Er Nabam Takar, Secretary of Information and Publicity Likha Taji, and MBK General Secretary (Administration) Indra Kumar Chungkrang and MBK General Secretary Johan Doley.

The committee has been tasked with submitting its report to the presidents of NES and MBK within one month.

The official statement added that all participants appreciated the efforts of ABK in bringing the communities together at a time of emotional and political sensitivity.

The organisations jointly appealed to all sections of society to reject divisive narratives and focus on maintaining peace, unity and mutual respect.

The demand for a fast track court will soon be formally submitted to the state government to ensure timely justice for the victims and their families.