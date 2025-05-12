MP Tapir Gao inaugurates ‘Mipang Migang Mikmo’ war memorial

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 11: In a moving tribute to Arunachal Pradesh’s forgotten warriors, Member of Parliament (East) Tapir Gao on Saturday inaugurated the ‘Mipang Migang Mikmo’ War Memorial at Harkam Viewpoint in Gobuk village, Upper Siang district.

The memorial is dedicated to the brave warriors from Gobuk who fought valiantly against British forces during the Third Anglo-Abor War of 1893–94.

The ceremony, according to an official statement, was attended by several dignitaries including Advisor to the chief minister and HMLA Alo Libang, HMLA Oni Panyang, Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang, Superintendent of Police Token Saring, and Adi Baane Kebang (ABK) President Tadum Libang, along with representatives from ABK Youth Wing, government departments, local leaders, Gaon Buras, and a large gathering of villagers.

In his address, MP Tapir Gao hailed the inauguration as a landmark step in preserving regional history and honouring local heroes who have remained unacknowledged in mainstream narratives.

He commended the Adi Baane Kebang (ABK) and the local community for taking the initiative to memorialise these warriors.

“This effort aligns with the national vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recognise the contributions of India’s unsung heroes,” Gao remarked.

He urged the Mipang Migang Mikmo Committee to document the stories of the commemorated warriors in both audiovisual and written formats to ensure their legacy is passed on to future generations.

Gao called the initiative a “symbol of pride and identity” and encouraged similar efforts across Arunachal to preserve tribal and community histories.

Highlighting development-related concerns, Gao spoke about the importance of creating a peaceful and progressive environment.

He urged residents to avail government welfare schemes such as PMJAY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana) and CMAAY (Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana) to access quality healthcare.

He also stressed the need for vigilance in the education of children, warning against negligence that could lead youths toward drug abuse or anti-social behaviour.

Speaking on environmental issues, the MP appealed to the community to protect wildlife and forests, cautioning against hunting and deforestation.

“Preserving nature is a shared responsibility, and our forests are not just ecological assets—they are also repositories of our history and heritage,” he said.

Advisor to the chief minister Alo Libang, attending as guest of honour, called the event a “historic moment” for Gobuk and the Upper Siang region.

He assured continued support in efforts to honour Arunachal’s freedom fighters and ensure that their sacrifices receive due national recognition.

In his remarks, HMLA Oni Panyang highlighted the need to remember the freedom fighters of Mirem Batum and the Gobuk warriors commemorated by the memorial.

He called for sustained efforts in preserving their legacy through education and public awareness.

Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang described the event as a “milestone in Arunachal’s cultural and historical revival.”

He suggested institutionalising the celebration of the memorial’s inauguration annually and noted the site’s potential as a cultural and historical tourism destination, advocating for its beautification and proper maintenance.

Earlier, ABK President Tadum Libang provided insights into the organisation’s role in initiating and supporting the construction of the war memorial, reaffirming the ABK’s commitment to the welfare and historical recognition of the Adi community.

Other speakers at the event included community leaders such as Gaon Bura of Simong, Tanyo Lipir, land donor Koni Miyu, President of Upper Siang District GB Association Akkong Libang, HGB Gobuk Duggeng Sitek, HGB Simong Padok Libang, and President of Gobuk Welfare Society Dubom Tekseng.

The ‘Mipang Migang Mikmo’ memorial, as per oral history passed down through generations, honours seven warriors from Gobuk village—Late Matkam Tekseng, Late Jantang Kombo, Late Pikor Siboh, Late Gongkar Miyu, Late Kirpon Kirkom, Late Tongyang Miyu, and Late Kakir Libang—who travelled to Bomjir in Lower Dibang Valley to support Adi brethren resisting British advancement at Bongal Yapgo during the 1893-94 war.

In recognition of their bravery, the people of Bomjir reportedly gifted symbolic items to the Gobuk warriors—’Sisuk Rebung’ (horn) to Jantang Kombo, ‘Ngiding’ (spear) to Pikor Siboh, and ‘Benjak Rebung’ (buffalo horn) to Kipom Kirkom.

These heirlooms are still preserved by their descendants today.

The inauguration of the Mipang Migang Mikmo memorial not only honours the sacrifices made over a century ago but also aims to instill a sense of pride and historical consciousness among future generations, bridging Arunachal Pradesh’s vibrant tribal history with India’s broader narrative of resistance and independence.