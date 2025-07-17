32.6 C
Thursday, July 17, 2025
AMBK Demands Justice for Shankar Pegu, Calls for Case Transfer to Assam Court

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, JULY 17: The Adi Mising Bane Kebang (AMBK) has shown profound grief and outrage at the untimely death of 29-year-old Shankar Pegu, who was shot dead on July 13 at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh. The group has demanded that the case be shifted to a judicial court in Assam, claiming suspicion about fairness and transparency in the current investigation.

In an extremely critical memorandum sent to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, representatives of AMBK decried the murder as a “rare and barbaric crime” which speaks of a woeful decline of humanity and deliberate contempt for the rule of law. They stressed the importance of unbaised proceedings, with the transfer of the case to Assam ensuring that justice is delivered without prejudice.

AMBK also condemned the post-incident response, accusing gross negligence in the initial moments of the shooting. In their release, the accused did not bring Pegu to the nearest available hospitals in Roing, Pasighat, or even Dibrugarh in Assam. They allegedly brought him to TRIHMS at Naharlagun, a much farther facility—a delay they believe could have led to his death.

Demanding prompt and resolute legal action, AMBK insisted not only on the prosecution of the main accused but also on the prosecution of those allegedly involved in ferrying Pegu away from nearby medical assistance. Moreover, the organization demanded immediate financial compensation for the victim’s family.

The incident has also prompted mass protests by various Mising community-based organizations, such as the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), Mising Mimag Kebang (MMK), and Takam Mising Mime Kebang (TMMK). As part of their protest, these organizations imposed blockades at major border crossing points between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh—such as Dirak (Namsai), Shantipur (Roing), Ruksin (East Siang), Silapathar (Lower Siang), Banderdewa, Hollongi (Papum Pare), and Bhalukpong (West Kameng).

The anger was compounded by the prior suspicious death of yet another Mising labourer, Prabash Doley, who had perished at a construction site in Chimpu, Itanagar, on June 18. Both incidents have instilled serious alarm in the community about the safety and conditions of Mising workers/individuals employed or living in Arunachal Pradesh. After receiving mutual assurances by Chief Ministers Pema Khandu and Himanta Biswa Sarma, the protest organisations gave a temporary stay to the blockade.

