Pakke Tiger Reserve unveils community-focused initiatives for conservation and livelihoods

SEIJOSA, June 29: In a major push towards community-centric conservation, Pakke Tiger Reserve on Sunday held a multifaceted programme at West Bank, Seijosa, integrating welfare initiatives for frontline forest staff with traditional livelihood promotion and digital solutions for human-wildlife conflict mitigation.

The event was organised under the leadership of Divisional Forest Officer and Field Director Satyaprakash Singh, IFS, and saw the participation of senior forest officials, PRI members, local stakeholders, and representatives from various government departments of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to an official statement, the programme was graced by Biyuram Wahge, Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Water Resources Department, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, as the chief guest.

In a key highlight, the PTR Veer Vanrakshak Smriti Workers’ Club was formally inaugurated by the Minister.

The dedicated facility, developed for the welfare and recreation of frontline forest staff and their families, is equipped with amenities such as sports equipment, a library, exercise machines, projector, television, and more.

It aims to provide a space for rest, engagement, and rejuvenation for forest personnel who play a vital role in protecting the biodiversity of the reserve.

The event also marked the launch of a handloom training initiative under the SAMARTH Scheme of the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

The initiative is focused on reviving traditional weaving skills and empowering local women and youth through self-employment, cultural preservation, and economic self-reliance.

A preview of the Nyime Aid App, currently under development, was presented during the programme.

Designed as a digital platform for the fast and transparent disbursal of ex-gratia relief to victims of human-wildlife conflict, the app represents a step forward in tech-enabled, conservation-driven governance.

As part of the day’s events, ex-gratia cheques were handed over by the Chief Guest to conflict victims, alongside the distribution of full-body protectors, uniforms, liveries, and field gear to forest staff.

Speaking on the occasion, DFO Satyaprakash Singh said, “These initiatives reflect our commitment to a conservation model that is both people-centric and future-ready. True conservation is only possible when communities and frontline staff—those who live and work closest to nature—are supported and empowered.”

Minister Biyuram Wahge commended the DFO’s leadership and proactive initiatives, which he said were instrumental in transforming Pakke Tiger Reserve into a model of integrated conservation and development.

He specifically highlighted achievements such as the Butterfly Park, Decorative Entry Gate, Foresters’ Memorial, and the newly inaugurated Workers’ Club.

The Minister also praised the development of the Nyime Aid App, calling it an innovative and timely tool to address the increasing challenges posed by human-wildlife conflict.

Following the main event, the Minister visited the Handloom Training Centre at Niti Darlong, where he once again lauded the efforts of the forest department in promoting skill development and economic resilience among local communities.

The programme concluded with an interactive session over lunch, reinforcing the Reserve’s vision of community-based conservation and participatory development as key to biodiversity protection and sustainable livelihoods.