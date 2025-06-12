Police recover body in Arunachal’s capital

ITANAGAR, June 11: Arunachal Police recovered a body near Lekhi bridge at Naharlagun near here on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Nikhil Biswas (75) of Dalimabari village under Raha police station in Assam’s Nagaon district, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo said.

The body has been taken to Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, for autopsy.

An unnatural death case has been registered at Papu Hills police station.

Efforts are on to inform the relatives of the deceased, the SP added. (PTI)