One dead, one rescued in tragic ring well incident at Tapik Colony in Karsingsa

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 22: A tragic accident unfolded at Tapik Colony in Karsingsa on Thursday afternoon when two young men became trapped inside a ring well, resulting in the death of one while the other was rescued and is currently in stable condition.

According to an official statement issued by the Banderdewa Police Station, the incident occurred at approximately 1:54 PM, when the station received an urgent distress call reporting that two individuals were stuck inside a well and immediate assistance was needed.

A police team was swiftly dispatched to the scene, where they discovered two unconscious youths inside a ring well.

The victims were identified as Riya Tago (23), son of Riya Kano, and Sosar John (23), son of Poli Kaha, both residents of Tapik Colony.

The well is located on the premises of Shri Riya Kano, father of the deceased.

With the help of local residents, the police undertook a rescue operation using ropes and oxygen supplies. Both individuals were successfully retrieved from the well and were immediately transported to Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, for urgent medical treatment.

While Sosar John responded to the emergency care and is reported to be in stable condition, Riya Tago unfortunately succumbed, despite all efforts made by rescuers and medical personnel.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Riya Tago had initially entered the well to clean it, but was soon overcome by a lack of oxygen, causing him to lose consciousness.

In a courageous attempt to save his friend, Sosar John descended into the well and also lost consciousness due to the same conditions.

In connection with the incident, an Unnatural Death (UD) case has been registered at Banderdewa Police Station.

Authorities have confirmed that a further enquiry is underway to ascertain all facts and circumstances related to the tragic episode.

The incident has sent a wave of shock and grief through the local community of Tapik Colony, where both individuals were well known.

Police have urged residents to exercise caution and proper safety measures while engaging in such potentially hazardous activities, especially in confined or poorly ventilated spaces.