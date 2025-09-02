26.5 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 2, 2025
2.6-magnitude quake jolts state

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Sept 1: An earthquake of 2.6 magnitude struck central Assam on Monday afternoon, officials said.

There is no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to property, they said.

A National Centre for Seismology report said the quake was recorded at 3:56 pm in Karbi Anglong district on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra, at a depth of 5 km.

The exact location of the epicentre is around 43 km south-east of Tezpur in central Assam.

People in neighbouring Nagaon, Hojai and Golaghat districts, besides Sonitpur and Biswanath on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra, also felt the tremor, prompting people to scamper out of their homes to open areas.

The northeast falls in the high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequent in the region, the officials said. (PTI)

