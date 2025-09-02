26.5 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Law-abiding Muslims ‘will face no problem’: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
PATHARKANDI, Sept 1: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said Muslims who abide by the law and culture of the country “will face no problem”.

Referring to a Muslim journalist who was present during his interaction with the press on the sidelines of a programme here, Sarma said that when Azharuddin sings in praise of Rabindranath Tagore, “everything in Bharat will become Bharatiya”.

“We have been saying that the Muslims who think Bharat is their own are with us. If they are in Bharat, they have to abide by the law and culture of the land. Then there is no problem. You will stay in Barak and listen to the Bangladesh radio, it cannot happen. You should listen to Bharat’s radio,” he said.

Asked by a journalist about developmental activities in the area, the CM said everything will be taken care of.

Sarma then sought to know the name of the journalist, who introduced himself as Azharuddin. This prompted the chief minister to add with a laugh, “It is because your name is Azharuddin, you are asking such questions. That’s why something is wrong with you.”

“When Azharuddin will sing ‘joygaan’ (songs of praise) of Rabindranath Tagore, everything in Bharat will become Bharatiya. Till Azharuddin speaks in favour of Karimganj, it won’t happen,” he said, referring to changing the name of Karimganj district to Sribhumi.

“Azharuddin should also stand in favour of Tagore, then Hindu-Muslims will become one,” he said.

Shaking hands with the journalist, Sarma mentioned the former Indian cricket team captain of the same name and said, “He was a big cricket player. But in the end, he went for match fixing.”

The chief minister asserted that Bengali Hindus are 100 per cent safe in Assam, maintaining that they were not facing any problems since he took over.

He said classification as Assamese Hindus, Bengali Hindus, and Tamil Hindus was wrong, as all Hindus are one.

Asked about Hindu people left out of the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said, “Leave the matter to me.”

Sarma had said on Sunday that Bengali-speaking Hindus have been living “most comfortably” in the state for the last decade. (PTI)

